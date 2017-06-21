Skip to content
ABOUT US
Director General
STAFF
Board of Trustees
Senior Managers
Middle line Managers
Other Staff
Departments
Media – TV
Production
Digital Editing
News & Current Affiars
Control Room
Camera Unit
Culture & Local languages
Sports & entertainment
Media – Radio
Continuity Studio
Recording Studio
Culture & Local languages
Commercial & Marketing Services
Marketing
Cashier
Public notice & Obituaries
FINANCE DEPARTMENT
Finance section
Stores
Engineering Department
Technicians
I.T Unit
Engineers (Broadcast & Technical)
Electricians
Mechanics
ADMIN/HUMAN RESOURCE DEPARTMENT
Human Resource Officer
Admin Assistant
Legal Adviser
Procurements
Messengers
Cleaners
PUBLIC AFFAIRS & RESOURCE MOBILIZATION
Project Unit
Webmaster
Archive Office
OTHERS
Internal Auditing Unit
PRESENTERS
WATCH NOW
News Hour
We Yus
SCHEDULE
Channels
Contact us
Published by:
admin_slbc
SLBC TV LIVE
June 21, 2017
Published by:
admin_slbc
Maranatha Educational Institution calls for help
June 14, 2017
Published by:
admin_slbc
New contract between CHICO and SLRA
June 14, 2017
Published by:
admin_slbc
The Regent Road Baptist Church celebrated 225
June 14, 2017
Published by:
admin_slbc
Rice from the Tchu Chi Foundation received in Sierra Leone
June 14, 2017
Published by:
admin_slbc
REAPS graduation certificates at the Miata Conference Centre
June 14, 2017
Published by:
admin_slbc
“In conflicts and disasters, protect children from Child Labour.”
June 14, 2017
Published by:
admin_slbc
The 2nd edition of the Vocal Drift talents competition
June 14, 2017
Published by:
admin_slbc
UK Aid impacts Calaba Town with two boreholes and water kiosk
June 14, 2017
Published by:
admin_slbc
The First Lady is back form a five day trip to India
June 14, 2017
news
Read more
SLBC TV LIVE
June 21, 2017
Published by:
admin_slbc
National News
Read more
Maranatha Educational Institution calls for help
June 14, 2017
Continue reading
Published by:
admin_slbc
National News
Read more
New contract between CHICO and SLRA
June 14, 2017
Continue reading
Published by:
admin_slbc
Religion
Read more
The Regent Road Baptist Church celebrated 225
June 14, 2017
Continue reading
Published by:
admin_slbc
National News
Religion
Read more
Rice from the Tchu Chi Foundation received in Sierra Leone
June 14, 2017
Continue reading
Published by:
admin_slbc
Education
Read more
REAPS graduation certificates at the Miata Conference Centre
June 14, 2017
Continue reading
Published by:
admin_slbc
Justice
Read more
“In conflicts and disasters, protect children from Child Labour.”
June 14, 2017
Continue reading
Published by:
admin_slbc
Education
Entertainment
Read more
The 2nd edition of the Vocal Drift talents competition
June 14, 2017
Continue reading
Published by:
admin_slbc
Health
National News
Read more
UK Aid impacts Calaba Town with two boreholes and water kiosk
June 14, 2017
Continue reading
Published by:
admin_slbc
Foreign Affairs
Read more
The First Lady is back form a five day trip to India
June 14, 2017
Continue reading
Published by:
admin_slbc
Post navigation
1
2
3
4
5
6
…
163
Next »
Follow us
Search Form
Last Articles
SLBC TV LIVE
Maranatha Educational Institution calls for help
New contract between CHICO and SLRA
The Regent Road Baptist Church celebrated 225
Rice from the Tchu Chi Foundation received in Sierra Leone
REAPS graduation certificates at the Miata Conference Centre
“In conflicts and disasters, protect children from Child Labour.”
The 2nd edition of the Vocal Drift talents competition
UK Aid impacts Calaba Town with two boreholes and water kiosk
The First Lady is back form a five day trip to India
Last Galeries